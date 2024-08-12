Two killed in bike-tractor collision in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Two men died and another was injured when their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley here, police said on Monday.

The accident happened in Mahogarh village of Dramondganj area on Sunday when Ambuj Kumar (18) and Vipin (22) were going home. On the way, their vehicle collided with tractor-trolley near Jay Durga Inter College, Mirzapur Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said.

The two men were rushed to Haliya Primary Health Centre and later referred to a medical college in the district headquarters where they were declared dead, Abhinandan said.

"The third injured has been taken to the Swaroop Rani Hospital in Prayagraj by his guardian," the SP said. PTI COR KIS OZ NB