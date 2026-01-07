Two killed in boiler explosion at sugar factory in Karnataka

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 7 (PTI) At least two people were killed and six others were critically injured after the boiler of a sugar factory in Belagavi district exploded on Wednesday, police said.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Inamdar Sugar Factory at Marakumbi in Belagavi district.

Superintendent of Belagavi rural district K Ramarajan said the mishap occurred at 2 pm and eight people were critically wounded.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital. PTI GMS GMS ROH