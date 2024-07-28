Two killed in bus-SUV collision in MP’s Seoni district

Seoni (MP), Jul 28 (PTI) Two persons were killed and two others injured in a collision between a private bus and a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred near Kodiya village on the Seoni-Balaghat highway, an official said.

The passenger bus was going towards Seoni from Balaghat and the SUV was coming from the opposite direction when the two vehicles collided, he said.

Of the four occupants of the SUV, two persons lost their lives at the scene, while the two others suffered injuries, Barghat police station in-charge Mohnish Singh told PTI.

The deceased victims have been identified as Rohit Kakodiya and Shrichand Bisen. The injured are undergoing treatment, he said.

The official said no one from the bus was injured due to the collision, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.