Two killed in bus-truck collision in Karnataka''s Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 10 (PTI) Two men died, while 12 people sustained minor injuries in a collision involving a truck and a bus early on Friday morning in this district, police said.

The mishap occurred at around 4.30 am near Jadaganakoppalu in Hunsur taluk on the Mysuru-Madikeri road, they said.

The deceased were identified as bus driver Shamshad and his cleaner Dinesh.

According to police, the private bus was heading towards Mysuru while the truck loaded with cement bags was going towards Hunsur.

The driver and cleaner of the bus died in the accident, while 12 passengers who sustained minor injuries have been admitted to different hospitals in the district.

A case has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP ROH