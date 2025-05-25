Two killed in car accident in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 25 (PTI) Two persons were killed and two others injured after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a road divider and then hit a truck on the opposite side of the road in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said on Sunday.

A police officer said the accident happened on Saturday near Laldukhai village on National Highway 53.

The village falls under the jurisdiction of the Burla police station of Sambalpur district.

The front portion of the car was completely damaged, the officer said.

Locals rescued all four occupants of the car and took them to VIMSAR Medical College and Hospital in Burla, where doctors declared two of them dead on arrival, the police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Manish Yadav and Subrat Sahu, he said, adding that the two injured persons, Saurabh Gupta and Akash Pattnayak, are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The police have initiated an investigation into the accident, he added.