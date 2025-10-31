Two killed in clash over land dispute in Chhattisgarh

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh), Oct 31 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a violent clash broke out between two groups over a land dispute in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Pakar Gaon under the Pathalgaon police station limits, on Thursday night, said Vineet Pandey, station house officer (SHO) Pathalgaon police station.

Chakrodhar Yadav (52) and Pustam alias Nanhi Nagvanshi (30) were killed in the clash, he said.

The dispute pertained to a piece of government land located behind the house of Girdhar Yadav, the younger brother of the deceased Chakrodhar.

The official said Girdhar had managed to obtain the title of the land in his name, but the Nagvanshi family had challenged the lease in court, and tension between the two sides had been simmering for months.

The dispute escalated on Thursday night when around a dozen people from the Nagvanshi side allegedly attacked Yadav's house, he said.

Girdhar, who had locked himself inside the house, called his elder brother Chakrodhar for help, and when the latter arrived there, the Nagvanshi group allegedly assaulted him with an axe, killing him on the spot, the officer said.

Soon after, members of the Yadav community, who were attending a religious event nearby, reached the spot, caught one of the alleged attackers, Nanhi Nagvanshi, and killed him in retaliation, he said.

Pandey said police personnel brought the situation under control. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain peace.

A case has been registered against members of both sides, and further investigation is underway, police added.