Two killed in collision between motorcycles in UP, one was shooting a reel while driving

Budaun (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed in a collision between two motorcycles here on Tuesday evening, police said. One of the riders was shooting a reel at the time of the incident.

The incident took place on Asafpur road in the Bisouli Kotwali area here.

Nekpal (22), a resident of Sandola village in the Faizganj Behta area, had gone to Asafpur and was returning home when his motorcycle collided with another near Mohkampur village, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, the second rider, Amar Pratap (24) from Kaurera village, had mounted a mobile phone on his motorcycle's handlebar and was recording a reel at the time of the accident. Both motorcycles were moving at a high speed, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) K K Saroj said that both motorcyclists died on the spot due to the impact of the collision.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the riders was distracted by his phone and failed to notice the other motorcycle, resulting in the fatal crash, the officer said.