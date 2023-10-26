Two killed in collision between truck and motorcycle in Maharashtra’s Gondia district

Gondia, Oct 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on collided head-on with a truck in Maharashtra’s Gondia district on Thursday, an official said.

The accident occurred around 3 pm on the Deori-Chichgarh road Road in Deori tehsil.

The police said victims Ruplal Natthu Chaudhari (32) and Sahdeo Neelkanth Mandale (30) were heading to Deori when their two-wheeler collided with a speeding truck coming in the opposite direction.

While Chaudhari and Mandale died on the spot, the truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle.

The police have registered a case and are looking for the truck driver, added the official. PTI COR NR