Two killed in elephant attack in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum

Jamshedpur, Jul 28 (PTI) Two persons including a woman were killed in elephant attack in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a forest official said on Sunday.

A septuagenarian man was crushed to death by a pachyderm when he went out to relieve in a forest near Chauthia village in the early hours of Sunday, the official said.

The elephant attacked the old man suddenly and dragged him to a distance before killing him.

In another incident, an elderly woman was killed under the debris of a wall that collapsed in an attack by a wild elephant in Dighi village late on Saturday night.

The woman identified as Baso Hansdah, a widow, was sleeping when the elephant attacked her house and broke the wall, which fell on her.

Divisional Forest Officer (Dhalbhum) Saba Alam Ansari confirmed both incidents.

He said details of the incident were being awaited.

On being informed of the incidents, a forest department team rushed to the spot to investigate it.

Meanwhile, in protest against the incidents of elephant attack, enraged villagers put up a road blockade on Sunday morning on Chakulia-Matiyana main road demanding adequate compensation.

Forest department officials and police rushed to the spot and assured to look into their demand as per the provisions of the forest department, SDPO (Ghatsila) Ajit Kumar Kujjur said.

He said both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI BS RG