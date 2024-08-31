Two killed in explosion at firecracker godown in TN

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), Aug 31 (PTI) Two workers were killed and three others including a woman injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory warehouse near Nazareth in the district on Saturday evening, police said.

The sudden blast occurred when the workers were handling the firecrackers.

While two of them, who were later identified as Kannan and Vijay were killed, three others have been rushed to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, police said.

The entire structure of the godown was completely gutted in the accidental blast, police said. PTI COR JSP SS