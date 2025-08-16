Two killed in fire accident at plastic floor mat manufacturing unit

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) Two men were killed after fire broke out at a plastic floor mat manufacturing unit in Nagarthapet, near K R Market here, police said.

Halasuru Gate Police said more deaths are likely, as at least three are suspected to be trapped inside the building.

Police have identified one of the victims as Madan Singh, a native of Rajasthan. He was residing on the top floor of the building. His two children and his wife are suspected of being trapped inside the building.

Another victim is identified as Suresh.

A Fire Department official said they received the call at around 3.14 am.

At around 12 noon, the fire was yet to be doused, he added. Eight vehicles were deployed and 55 firefighters and 21 officers were at the scene trying to control the fire, said the official.

"It is a kind of godown with a lot of things stored inside, making it difficult to put out the fire," he added.

The building is situated in a densely populated trading hub in the city. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the rescue work is ongoing, officials said. PTI JR ADB