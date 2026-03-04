Two killed in head-on bike collision in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) Two men were killed in a head-on collision between their motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Gauhaniya village on the Bisalpur-Bilsanda road. According to police, the two men were returning home after celebrating Holi at their in-laws' houses.

They were riding at high speed when their motorcycles collided head-on near Gauhaniya village, an eyewitness said. Both sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

One of the deceased was identified as Surendra Kumar (26). He was returning from his in-laws' house in Ganguapur village.

The other victim, Dhanpal (25), was a resident of Badhela Badagaon village in neighbouring Shahjahanpur district. He was returning from his in-laws' house in Vakainiya village in the Bilsanda area.

Bilsanda Station House Officer Siddhant Sharma confirmed the incident and said both damaged motorcycles have been seized. "A detailed investigation is underway. Traffic on the road has been restored," he said.

Police identified the victims through documents found on them and informed their families. The bodies have been sent to the district headquarters for post-mortem.

In a separate incident, a 60-year-old woman was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Bareilly-Pilibhit highway under Jahanabad police station limits late on Tuesday night.

Jahanabad Station House Officer Pradeep Bishnoi said the deceased was identified as Ramkali, aged around 60, a resident of Balpur village. She was reportedly mentally unwell and often wandered away from home.