Two killed in head-on collision between cars in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between two cars in Assam's Guwahati on Friday, police said.

Two persons were also injured in the collision that took place early in the day on GS Road in Khanapara area when one of the two SUVs was making a U-turn and the other was coming from the opposite direction, a senior officer said.

"The accident occurred when an SUV with white colour coming from Choy Mile side was making a U-turn at the Assam Rifle Transit Camp point and a black Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was coming from the opposite direction," the police officer told PTI.

The vehicle coming from Khanapara was at a very high speed and the impact of the collision was so huge that the black SUV climbed up to the footover bridge and then fell on the road, he added.

The black SUV broke the iron railing of the structure and damaged the footover bridge, and it got mangled after the accident, the officer said.

The occupants in the black SUV probably came from a nearby bar as entry bands were seen tied on their hands, he said.

Two youths in the black-coloured vehicle were declared brought dead, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said.

The deceased persons have been identified as Deepat Dey (22) and Konamika Narjaree (19), Sarma said.

"One injured girl was also brought to the hospital by the police and discharged after treatment. Another person was also injured in the accident," he added. PTI TR BDC