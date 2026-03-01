Two killed in head-on collision between motorcycles in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Mar 1 (PTI) Two persons, including a man from Bihar, were killed in a head-on collision between their motorcycles in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Pandewara village in Chouparan police station area late on Saturday.

The deceased man from Bihar was identified as Dikshit Singh (25), a resident of Gaya district, while the other person was identified as Sumit Kumar (24), a resident of Chouparan, a police officer said.

Saroj Singh, officer-in-charge of Chouparan police station, said, "The collision took place as both were speeding and they lost control of their motorcycles. The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem examination." The police have lodged an FIR and seized the two motorcycles. PTI RPS RPS ACD