Two killed in head-on collision between motorcycles in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj, May 3 (PTI) Two men were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in the Nichlaul area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

Three people were injured in the accident, Nichlaul SHO Akhilesh Kumar Verma said.

"The head-on collision resulted in the deaths of two of the three people on one motorcycle. The other three have been admitted to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur," he said.

The dead have been identified as Moharam Ali (50) and Manwa (52).

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and an investigation initiated.