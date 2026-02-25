Two killed in head-on motorcycle collision in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Two persons died on Wednesday after their motorcycles collided head-on near Jainabganj area here, police said.

According to the police, Yogendra Singh (17), a resident of Pure Jabar Baharpur, and Alauddin (25), a resident of Shahpur Kishni. The incident occurred in the afternoon near the Lakhpera canal.

Both riders sustained serious injuries in the collision. They were taken to the Community Health Centre in Shukul Bazar, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Shukul Bazar Police Station House Officer Vivek Verma said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR ABN AKY