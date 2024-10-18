Two killed in house fire in Delhi's Shahdara, 2 kids rescued

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A fire broke out at a house in the Shahdara area early Friday from where two bodies were recovered and two children rescued, officials said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 5.25 am and six fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

Two children were rescued from inside the building during the firefighting operations.

The fire broke out on the third and fourth floor of the building which was brought under control in two hours, the official said.

"Two bodies have been recovered from inside the house. They have been shifted to the mortuary," he said, adding that the children have also been admitted to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be the short circuit but the police are probing the matter, he added. PTI ALK NB NB