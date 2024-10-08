Two killed in KSRTC bus accident in Kerala

Kozhikode(Kerala), Oct 8 (PTI) A KSRTC bus carrying around 50 passengers was involved in an accident near Thiruvambady here on Tuesday leading to the death of two elderly women and injuries to around 20 others, police said.

The two women who died were aged 63 years and 75 years.

The bus hit a stone wall on the roadside and overturned into a nearby stream, they said.

The incident occurred around 2 pm, police said, adding that all injured persons have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

The exact cause for the accident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

"Statements of the passengers are being recorded and based on that a case will be registered," an officer of Thiruvambady police station said.

According to visuals of the accident site, the bus was lying overturned on the bank of the stream with its front portion in the water. PTI HMP HMP ROH