Two killed in lightning strike

Dindori (MP), Oct 9 (PTI) Two shepherds were killed in a lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Sarangpur village under Mehadwani block on Tuesday evening, an official said.

Ram Lal (59) and Lambu Singh (14) had taken shelter under a tree from rain when they were struck by a bolt from the sky, leading to their death on the spot, said police officer Shivlal Markam.

A case of accidental death has been registered. PTI COR ADU NSK