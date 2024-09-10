Two killed in lightning strikes in Chhattisgarh

Korba, Sep 10 (PTI) Two persons were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Tuesday.

The incidents occurred on Monday.

Harish Binjhwar (15) died after he was struck by lightning while grazing cattle in Mahuadih village under Hardibazar police station area, an official said.

In a similar incident, Jagat Singh Uraon, a priest, was killed when lightning struck a temple under the Rajgamar police Chowki area, he said.

The police have registered accidental death reports in both cases, and compensation will be given to the kin of the deceased as per the government policy, the official added. PTI COR TKP ARU