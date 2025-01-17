Two killed in mishap in Kottayam

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 17 (PTI) Two youngsters were killed and another sustained severe injuries after the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a car in this district, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Nidheesh (35), a native of Kudavechoor, Kottayam, and Akshay (19), a native of Poochakkal, Alappuzha, they added.

According to the police, the mishap occurred around 10.30 pm on Thursday night in Thottakadu near Vaikom. The motorcycle hit the car which was heading in the Vechoor direction from Ernakulam and the youngsters fell on the road.

The two died on the spot while the third is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, they said.

The bodies were shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for postmortem, police added. PTI ARM ARM ADB