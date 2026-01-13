Two killed in motorcycle-bus accident in UP's Ghazipur

Ghazipur (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Two men were killed after being run over by a bus after their motorcycle skidded off in the Shadiabad area here, police said on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Ajay Rajbhar (26) and Indraraj Rajbhar (25), residents of Bharthipur village of Azamgarh district, they said.

Shadiabad Station House Officer Pawan Kumar Upadhyay said the incident occurred on Monday evening in front of Dayalpur locality, when they were travelling to visit Ajay's sister.

The police said their motorcycle skidded on sand spilt on the road from a building material consignment, causing them to fall. A bus coming from behind ran over them, killing both on the spot.

The bus driver, Mukhtar, abandoned the vehicle and fled, but was arrested the same evening, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway, Upadhyay said.