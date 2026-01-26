Two killed in motorcycle collision in Kerala's Kollam

Kollam (Kerala), Jan 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed and two others injured when two motorcycles collided head-on at Neduvathur here, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Siddi Vinayak (20) of Mylom and Abhishek (27) of Ezhukone.

The injured, Jeevan and Adarsh, were admitted to a hospital, police said.

The accident occurred at Thamarassery, near Neduvathur, on the Kollam–Sengottai Highway, around 11.45 pm on Sunday.

Police said the two motorcycles, on which the four persons were travelling, collided head-on, and one of the vehicles caught fire.

All four were rushed to a hospital in Kottarakara, but Vinayak and Abhishek succumbed to their injuries, an official said.

Kottarakara police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The bodies will be handed over to relatives after the post-mortem, police added. PTI TBA TBA KH