Two killed in motorcycle collision in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another sustained serious injuries after two motorcycles collided at Vakkom here on Sunday, police said.

According to police, one of the deceased was identified as Afeen (20), a native of Vakkom.

The identity of the other deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As per the FIR, the accident occurred at Angavila Junction in Vakkom at around 4.30 pm.

The FIR said that a motorcycle carrying two persons collided with the motorcycle ridden by Afeen.

Following the impact, the riders and pillion passengers of both motorcycles were thrown onto the road and sustained serious injuries.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Afeen and one person from the other motorcycle succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Kadakkavoor police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Police said efforts were on to identify the other deceased and the injured person. CCTV camera footage from the area is being examined as part of the probe, police added. PTI TBA TBA ROH