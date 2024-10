Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) Two motorcycle riders died in a collision between the two-wheeler and a pickup van on Sunday morning in Rajasthan's ‹Sirohi district, police said.

Kailash Nagar SHO Kanaram Sirvi said the pickup van loaded with tent material hit the bike in Devnagar, killing Dinesh Rebari (20) and Nimbaram Rebari (18), and added that both the vehicles have been seized.

A case has been registered against the pickup van's driver, police said. PTI AG MNK MNK