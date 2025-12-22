Two killed in Motorcycle-scooter collision in Kerala''s Alappuzha

Alappuzha (Kerala), Dec 22 (PTI) Two persons have been killed and two others suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle collided with a scooter, police said on Monday.

The deceased were Nikhil (19) of Mannanchery and Ragesh (25) of Cherthala. Sreerag of Valavanad and Vipin of Cherthala are undergoing treatment at a hospital with serious injuries, they added.

Ragesh was riding the motorcycle with Vipin in pillion, and Nikhil was riding the scooter with Sreerag as pillion rider. Both vehicles collided with each other near the Valavanad bridge around 8.40 pm on Sunday, police said.

People in the vicinity rushed to the spot and shifted all four persons to a nearby hospital.

However, Nikhil and Ragesh succumbed to their injuries late at night, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident occurred due to the overspeeding motorcycle, an officer said.

Mannanchery police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police added. PTI TBA TBA ADB