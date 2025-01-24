Two killed in motorcycle, tempo collision due to fog in UP's Ballia

Ballia: Two people were killed following a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a tempo here due to fog, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on the Ballia-Bansdih road on Thursday night when Shubham Soni (25), Manish Jaiswal (23) and Lav Jaiswal (22) were travelling on their motorcycle and Shivam Verma (26) was driving his tempo, officials said.

Upon receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and took the injured to the district hospital, where Shubham and Shivam were decalred brought dead by doctors, a police officer said.

Police said that Manish and Lav were referred to Varanasi for further treatment.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," Bansdih Station House Officer Akhilesh Pandey said.

In another accident on the Bansdih-Sahatwar road near Daraun village, a tempo overturned due to fog on Thursday night.

The tempo driver, Mohit Rajbhar (25) was trapped under the vehicle and died on the spot, an official said.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the scene and sent sent the body for post-mortem, he said.