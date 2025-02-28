Two killed in Noida road accident

Noida, Feb 28 (PTI) Two men on the way to Ghaziabad died after their motorcycle was hit by a dumper here in Noida, police said on Friday.

The two men, both workers at a toy manufacturing company, met with the accident near Achheja village in Badalpur police station area on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar (33), a resident of Bulandshahr district, and Santosh (24), a native of Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

They were going to Ghaziabad on a motorcycle after delivering toys to a showroom in Bulandshahr when a dumper driver hit their motorcycle, police said.

While Santosh died on the spot, seriously injured Kumar was taken to a hospital in Greater Noida, where he succumbed.

Police have registered a case and have sent the bodies for post-mortem.