Two killed in Odisha accident

Bhadrak (Odisha), Mar 12 (PTI) Two youths died after their motorcycle collided with a tractor in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Dohara Balighata on Aradi-Bhadrak state highway 35 under Dhusuri police station limits, they added.

"The impact was so severe that one of the biker died on the spot while the other succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital by locals," said Santanu Jena, officer in-charge of Dhusuri police station.

The victims were identified as Chandan Jena (20) of Telasadumuka village under Peerhat police station limits in Bhadrak and Shiba Jena (22) of Bajarapat village under Mangalpur police station limits in Jajpur.

The tractor driver fled the scene following the accident.

The cause of the accident has not yet been ascertained. An investigation has been initiated, Jena said. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB