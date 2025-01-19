Two killed in paraglider crash in Goa; tourism dept says no permission was granted

Panaji: The Goa tourism department on Sunday clarified that it had not granted permission for paragliding at Keri plateau, a day after two persons were killed while engaging in the adventure sport.

Advertisment

Pune resident Shivani Dable, 27, and her instructor Sumal Nepali (26), a Nepalese national, lost their lives when their paraglider crashed into a ravine after taking off from a cliff at Keri village in North Goa on Saturday evening.

According to police, Dable had opted to paraglide with an adventure sports company operating illegally. The Mandrem police have booked company owner Shekhar Raizada for endangering human life.

In a media statement, the tourism department expressed condolences and said it had not granted “permission or approval” for paragliding at Keri plateau.

Advertisment

“The said activity was being conducted illegally and without any authorisation. The department reiterates its commitment to ensuring that all tourism-related activities in the state adhere strictly to safety regulations and licensing norms,” it said.

The department also urged tourists and operators to ensure that only licensed and authorised services are utilised to prevent such incidents in the future.

“An inquiry will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible for this unauthorised operation,” it added.