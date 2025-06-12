Two killed in pharma plant accident in Andhra

Parawada (Andhra Pradesh), June 12 (PTI) Two workers died in an accident at the effluent treatment plant of a pharma company here, said police on Thursday.

Parawada sub-divisional police officer Vishnu Swaroop said the accident occurred around 1 am at SS Pharma company in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Anakapalli district.

“Three workers were hospitalised, out of whom two succumbed while another worker is in a critical state...” Swaroop told PTI, adding that police received information about it around 3 am.

However, he said the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained as police are awaiting the reports of the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the inspector of factories.

The police registered a case.