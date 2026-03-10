Two killed in police firing, curfew clamped in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills

Shillong, Mar 10 (PTI) Two persons were killed when security forces opened fire to disperse violent mobs in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district early Tuesday amid tensions over the GHADC election nomination process, officials said.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said the incident took place in the Chibinang area, where a clash broke out between tribal and non-tribal groups.

"The two persons who died were residents of Chibinang. There was a clash between tribals and non-tribals regarding the GHADC elections, and the firing occurred while we were dispersing an unlawful assembly," Sangma said.

He said the situation in the area is currently under control. The district administration has clamped curfew for the entire day on Tuesday across West Garo Hills to prevent further escalation of tension.

"We have sought additional forces, and they are on the way," the SP said.

The incident came hours after the Meghalaya government ordered a 48-hour suspension of mobile internet services in the district from March 10 following reports of mobilisation, assaults and circulation of misinformation on social media that could threaten law and order during the nomination process. Voice calls and SMS services, however, remain unaffected.

A peace committee meeting convened by Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal is scheduled to be held on Tuesday at the Circuit House in Tura with church leaders, NGO representatives and local development committees in a bid to defuse the tension.

Security has also been reinforced at nomination centres as filing of nomination papers for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections will continue till March 16.

The unrest began after former legislator from Phulbari, Estamur Momin, was allegedly assaulted by protesters when he arrived at the deputy commissioner's office in Tura on Monday to file his nomination for the GHADC polls scheduled to be held on April 10.

Protesters were demanding that non-tribals refrain from contesting or participating in the GHADC elections.

On February 17, the executive committee of the GHADC had passed a resolution making it mandatory for candidates to produce valid Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates while filing nominations. PTI JOP RG