Erode (Tamil Nadu), Aug 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed in a blast at an unlicensed private stone quarry in this district late on August 20, officials said on Wednesday.

One of the victims hailed from Karnataka. Both the deceased were employed in the quarry.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the two in the blast and announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each to the families of the victims.