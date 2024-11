Amethi (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) Two men died after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Piparpur area here, police said.

Raj Kumar Verma (20) and his friend Rajendra Kori (36) were rushed to the Sultanpur district hospital where they died during treatment, they said.

Peeperpur SHO Ramraj Kushwaha said the bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations.

CCTV footage are being examined and attempts are on to nab the accused, they said. PTI COR ABN NB