Two killed in road accident in Dehradun

Dehradun, Aug 28 (PTI) Two men were killed after a motorcycle which they were riding met an accident on the Dehradun-Vikas Nagar road, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accident took place Tuesday late night near Jassowala when the men were going to Herbertpur from Sahaspur.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the duo to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead, they said.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek Negi (25) and Rohit Singh (23), both residents of Rudraprayag district. They worked in a company on the Langha road in Sahaspur, the police said.

The cause of the accident is being ascertained, they added. PTI ALM RPA