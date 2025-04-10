Two killed in road accident in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Apr 10 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, were killed after being run over by an Odisha-bound bus near Jamshedpur on Thursday, a police officer said.

The accident happened near the Badabanki village under the jurisdiction of the MGM police station, on the outskirts of the steel city, when they were on their way to a worksite in Pardih, the police officer said.

They were riding a scooter when the speeding bus rammed into them, injuring both critically, he said.

After hitting the scooter, the bus dragged it for a distance of about 4 km as the driver tried to flee the spot. The police, however, intercepted the bus, but the driver managed to escape, the police officer said.

Both the critically injured persons were sent to the MGM Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh Soren and Anjana Mahato, were residents of Birsanagar in Jamshedpur.

The bus has been impounded, while the bodies were sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination, he added.