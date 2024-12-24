Two killed in road accident in Jharkhand's Khunti

Khunti (Jharkhand), Dec 24 (PTI) Two youths were killed after their vehicle hit a tree in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place near Kulda forest on Ranchi-Simdega road when the driver lost control and hit a tree after knocking down a signboard. The injured driver was taken to Torpa referral hospital, police said.

Torpa police station in-charge Prabhat Ranjan Pandey said, "Both deceased, employees of GAIL India, were on their way from Ranchi to a GAIL station in Rania for company work." The victims were identified as Ashish Kumar Singh, a resident of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Arshad Ali, a resident of Doranda Darji Mohalla in Ranchi.

A GAIL official who arrived at the scene confirmed that both were contract workers for the company. Arshad was a computer operator, and Ashish was an inspection officer, he said. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB