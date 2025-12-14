Two killed in road accident in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga

Lohardaga, Dec 14 (PTI) Two persons died and another was injured when a speeding four-wheeler hit them in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Block More under the jurisdiction of Kudu police station.

The deceased were identified as Satyendra Sahu (39), a local general store owner from Kudu Masjid Chowk, and Rajesh Yadav (45), a driver from Kewla in Gaya district, Bihar.

“Two people were killed in the accident, while another suffered injuries,” said Ajit Kumar, officer-in-charge of Kudu police station.

The victims were reportedly standing by the roadside when the four-wheeler struck them, police said.

The injured driver, Bittu Singh (25) of Hata Toli, is undergoing treatment.