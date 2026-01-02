Two killed in road accident in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Jan 2 (PTI) Two persons were killed, and two others were injured in a road accident in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred near Dumri village on Thursday, when four people were riding a motorcycle, which skidded. Two of them, who died, were not wearing helmets, they said.

Lesliganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manoj Kumar Jha said, "Two persons were killed, and two others were injured in the accident. All four were immediately rushed to Medinirai Medical College Hospital (MMCH) for treatment, where doctors declared two of them brought dead." Both the deceased were identified as Manoj Turi (26) and Prem Bharti (25), residents of Kasmar village in Chatra district, the SDPO said.

The other two injured are undergoing treatment at MMCH, and their condition is stable, he said.PTI COR RPS RPS RG