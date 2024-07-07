Two killed in road accident in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) Two people riding a motorcycle were killed in a road accident on Sunday here, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh (37) and Hariprasad (44), residents of Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

SHO of Mahavan police station Ranjana Sachan said the accident occurred near the Kishanpur village. The victims, masons by profession, were on their way to attend a wedding from Delhi to Mahoba via the Agra-Noida expressway when an unknown vehicle hit them from behind and fled.

Rakesh, who was driving the bike, died on the spot, and Hariprasad succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Sachan said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Sachan added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG