Two killed in road accident in Odisha's Jajpur

Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 10 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one seriously injured when their motorcycle collided head-on with an oil tanker in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Friday.

Three persons were travelling in the motorcycle which collided with an oil tanker near Baruhan Square on National Highway 20 on Thursday night, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Sudarshan Behera and an elderly woman (yet to be identified), while the injured is Purnima Behera, a pregnant woman, all of them belong to Sana Biruahan Hata Sahi village in the district.

While the elderly woman died on the spot, locals rescued the seriously injured Sudarshan and Purnima and rushed them to the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

While undergoing treatment, Sudarshan died.

Police have registered a case in this connection and initiated a probe into the road accident.

"A detailed investigation is on to ascertain how the road accident occurred," said a police officer. PTI COR AAM RG