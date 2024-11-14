Two killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Two people were killed when a roadways bus hit their motorcycle in Bikaner district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said.

The bus driver fled the spot, leaving behind his vehicle, they said.

Radheshyam (45) and Swarvan (50), both truck drivers, were coming from Budhra ki Dhani towards Nokha on the motorcycle. The roadways bus collided head-on with their motorcycle near Nokha village on Highway 62, killing the two on the spot, said Station House Officer, Nokha, Amit Kumar.

The bodies have been sent to the district hospital mortuary for post-mortem, he said.

After the incident, passersby and locals gathered at the accident site and blocked the highway. The highway was cleared following police intervention, officials said. PTI AG DIV DIV