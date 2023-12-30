Two killed in road accident in Shimla

Shimla, (HP) Dec 30 (PTI) Two persons died when the vehicle they were travelling ran off a road in the suburbs of Shimla on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at Shiv Temple near Dhalli tunnel and the duo were killed on the spot, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Ritik (22) and Priyanshu (23), both residents of Chopal area in Shimla district.

The bodies are being extracted and would be sent for postmortem later. Investigations are underway to know the cause of the accident, police said. PTI BPL SKY SKY