Two killed in road accident in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Two youths were killed and another was seriously injured after a speeding dumper hit their motorcycle in Saini area of this district on Thursday, police said.

Circle Officer Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said that two brothers identified as Umesh (30) and Baua (25) from Umra Geria village falling under the Saini police station area were going on a motorcycle this afternoon along with their friend named Azad (35) when a speeding dumper hit their motorcycle from behind near Tanda village on National Highway 2.

The circle officer said that Baua and Azad died on the spot while Umesh, who was seriously injured, has been admitted to the hospital.

The dumper driver fled with his vehicle after the accident, he added. PTI COR SAB AS AS