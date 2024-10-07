Two killed in road accident in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A man trying to flee after hitting a cyclist, crashed into a pick up truck and died on Monday. The cyclist also died in the accident, police said.

The accident occurred in the afternoon when Ravi Sen (24), a resident of Lohangi village, was riding his motorcycle without a helmet, they said.

He collided with Hari Prasad (75), who was cycling in the area and fled.

"By the time locals reached the spot, Ravi had already fled, but he collided with a pickup truck shortly after," said a police officer.

Both individuals were rushed to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Dhannpatganj. Due to the severity of his injuries, Ravi was referred to the district hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, the officer said The elderly man also died during treatment at the district hospital, he said.

"We are investigating all aspects of the accident and taking necessary legal actions," Station Officer Ram Ashish Upadhyay said.