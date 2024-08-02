Two killed in road accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa

Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) Two people travelling in a pickup truck were killed, and another youth was injured in a road accident on the Delhi- Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the truck, carrying cattle, had stopped on the road due to a tyre burst late Thursday night.

A truck, coming from behind, hit the pickup vehicle, killing the driver, Pintu Banjara (35) and cleaner, Raju Banjara (25), on the spot. Sheru Banjara (19) was critically injured in the incident, they said.

Two buffaloes being transported in the pickup also died in the accident, they said.

The victims were involved in the cattle trade and were taking the cattle from Sawai Madhopur to Delhi, they added.