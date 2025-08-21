Two killed in road accident on Kiratpur-Manali highway in Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Aug 21 (PTI) Two persons on a scooty were killed in a road accident when their vehicle collided with a tempo on the Kiratpur-Manali highway in Bilaspur district, police said on Thursday.

The collision, which occurred around noon near Garamora village, was so severe that the scooty caught fire and the tempo overturned.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased have been identified as Rafi Mohammad, from Bilaspur, and Sunil Kumar, from Hamirpur district.

According to police, both were working at a company constructing a railway line. PTI COR BPL SMV AMJ AMJ