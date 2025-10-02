Two killed in road accidents in Jharkhand

Koderma (Jharkhand), Oct 2 (PTI) Two motorcyclists lost their lives in separate road accidents in Jharkhand’s Koderma district, police said on Thursday.

The accidents occurred in the Chandwara Police Station limits on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

The first accident took place near Kali Mandap in Chandwara Bazaar, where motorcyclist Sagar Kumar (18) was heading towards his home when he suddenly lost control over his two-wheeler due to heavy rain, and skidded on the road, Chandwara Police Station officer-in-charge Dhaneshwar Singh said.

"The impact was so severe that the motorcycle rammed into the gate of a house and landed on the veranda of the house. He had sustained injuries to his head," the officer said.

Kumar lost his life on the way to the district headquarters hospital, Singh said.

The second accident occurred near Urwan More on NH-20, the Ranchi-Patna Highway, when another motorcyclist skidded, he said.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Varun Pandey, a resident of Madangundi Pandey was also taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead, Singh added.