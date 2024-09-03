Two killed in road crash in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Two men died Monday evening after an SUV hit their motorcycle on the Ahmedganj railway overbridge in Bhadohi district, police said.

Bhadohi Kotwali in-charge Inspector Ashwini Kumar Tripathi said that Vivek Srivastava (35) and Amit Maurya (28) were riding a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding Bolero coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was so intense that Amit Maurya was thrown down approximately 30 feet below onto a service lane, while Vivek Srivastava collided with a divider.

Both men died at the scene, he said.

The SHO said that the deceased were residents of Rajpura Colony in the city.

The SHO said that the Bolero has been seized, and its driver taken into custody. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.