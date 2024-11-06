Two killed in road mishap in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Two persons were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Rasra in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Vijyendra Kanaujai (40) and his nephew Ritesh Kumar (20) were returning to their village in Gopalpur from a relative's house on Tuesday when the vehicle hit their bike, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Fatheem Qureishi said.

Both Kanaujai and Kumar died on the spot, the DSP said, adding that the police are trying to trace the vehicle involved in the collision. PTI COR ABN ARI